An Ottawa church holds drive-thru food drive

The Riley Creek United Methodist Church in Ottawa has been thinking of ways to help the community, so on Saturday, they set up a drive-thru food drive.
It was a socially distant food drive where members of the church grabbed bags of food from the cars that pulled up.
The pastor of the church says that it was the congregation’s idea to start reaching out and helping the community while families are struggling through the pandemic.
They called around to local food banks and decided today’s donations would benefit the Putnam County Community Thrift Store and Food Pantry.
Marcella Ciccotelli, the Pastor at Riley Creek United Methodist Church says, “At this time what can we do? Because so many things we cannot do right now, so what can we do? This drive-up was an option and we can still help people that are in need even though we can’t necessarily be face-to-face with them.”
They were able to donate over 200 items of food and over fifty dollars to the food bank.