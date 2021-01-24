An uptick in unemployment insurance fraud and how to report it

In Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s press conference on Thursday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted spoke on the huge amount of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed in the state.
Of the 1.4 million unemployment claims, nearly 800,000 have been flagged as fraudulent. Ohio Means Jobs Allen County says they have recently received an influx of calls from people falling victim to this. Their personal information has been used to file for unemployment benefits, with the card being requested to direct deposit into someone else’s bank account.
Jessie Doyle, the Administrator of OMJ Allen County says if you are notified of this, you should report it right away.
"Whether you’re an individual that has been notified of benefits under your name or you're an employer where you’ve received notification that one of your employees have had benefits filed under their name, then you need to act very quickly and report that information to the unemployment insurance fraud department," says Doyle.
All unemployment insurance fraud claims should be reported by calling 800-686-1555, option 1 or by visiting JFS.Ohio.gov/Fraud.
The complaint should include case name, case address, case number if available, date on any notices received, notice # or name of the notice, and any other important information.