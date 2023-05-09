Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 298 calls for service for the month of April. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of April and do not include traffic crashes, traffic citations and ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 4-1-2023 officers were called to the 700 block of S. Bredeick St, to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
On 4-1-2023 officers were sent to the 1100 block of Marsh Ave, for a report of a male and female in a verbal altercation.
On 4-2-2023 officers spoke with a male in the 500 block of S. Canal St, who reported that someone used his identity to open credit card accounts.
On 4-3-2023 a female called the police department to report witnessing a male urinating outside of his residence.
On 4-3-2023 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Spencerville Rd, in reference to two juveniles fighting.
On 4-3-2023 officers took a report from a female who was bitten by a dog in the 400 block of S. canal St.
On 4-4-2023 officers spoke with a female in the 900 block of S. Adams St, who reported that her father’s motorhome had been shot with a BB gun.
On 4-4-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of Holland Ave, for a Breaking and Entering complaint. Officers found that the suspect was the resident’s ex-boyfriend and still lived at the residence. During this complaint it was also alleged that the suspect damaged a vehicle belonging to the resident’s friend.
On 4-5-2023 officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lima Ave, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 4-5-2023 a male called the police department to report items missing from his residence. The male believed a contractor, whom he fired, took the items.
On 4-6-2023 officers received a call from a father stating that his son had left the residence. While officers were looking for the juvenile he returned home.
On 4-6-2023 officers were sent to Stadium Park for a loud noise complaint. Officers located those responsible for making the noise and advised them to keep it down.
On 4-7-2023 a male called the police department to file a Theft report. The male, who receives disability, said that his payee took his SSI check.
On 4-7-2023 officers were asked to perform a wellbeing check on a female who had been in an argument with her boyfriend. The female was located and was fine.
On 4-8-2023 a male contacted the police department and reported that he was receiving threats from another male.
On 4-8-2023 officers were dispatched to 412 E. 2nd St, for a disturbance. Officers arrived and found that one party had left prior to their arrival.
On 4-9-2023 a male called the police department in reference to items missing from his residence. After speaking with the male, it was determined that his estranged wife may have taken the items.
On 4-10-2023 a male called the police department to report that his family had received threats on social media.
On 4-11-2023 officers were made aware of an active warrant out of Allen County for 32-year-old Shelby Moneer, of Delphos. Moneer was located, taken into custody, and transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 4-11-2023 officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance in the 300 block of S. Main St.
On 4-11-2023 officers received a call from a female stating that her juvenile son was at a friend’s, and she believed he was drinking alcohol. Officers located that male and found that he had consumed alcohol as well as being in possession of tobacco.
On 4-12-2023 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. 2nd St, for a Theft complaint. A male there stated that someone entered his vehicle and stole an item.
On 4-12-2023 officers met with a female who stated that her rental property was damaged by the previous tenants. The female was advised that it is a civil issue.
On 4-12-2023 officers were sent to the 800 block of N. Main St, for a Disturbance. Officers were advised that it was a verbal altercation only.
On 4-12-2023 a officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and found that the passenger, Dominic Goodwin, had an active warrant out of Allen County. Goodwin was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 4-14-2023 officers met with a male who reported that his medication was either lost or stolen. The male requested a report.
On 4-14-2023 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop officers located two unloaded handguns inside the vehicle, alcohol, and marijuana. The driver, 19-year-old Keaton Schleeter, was taken into custody for Possessing a Defaced Firearm, and Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.
On 4-15-2023 officers responded to the 400 block of S. Jefferson St, for an altercation. Officers arrived and met with all parties. A male, 40 year old Chad Lauf, was taken into custody for Persistent Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
On 4-15-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Main St, for a report of a stolen Moped. The moped information was entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
On 4-15-2023 officers were sent to a business on Elida Ave, for an unwanted guest. Officers arrived and located employees and the male causing a disturbance. The male was advised to leave and not return.
On 4-16-2023 officers were sent to a residence on the corner of North and State streets for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and found that it was verbal only.
On 4-17-2023 an employee at a refuse company called to report the possible Theft of services.
On 4-18-2023 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Franklin St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 4-18-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of E. 8th St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 4-19-2023 officers were sent to a business in the 200 block of W. 5th St. for an unwanted guest complaint.
On 4-19-2023 officers were dispatched to Water Works Park for a disturbance. Officers arrived and found that a husband and wife were arguing.
On 4-20-2023 officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Main St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 4-21-2023 officers were sent to a residence in the 400 block of E. 8th St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and found that the male had left for work.
On 4-21-2023 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. 3rd St, for a disturbance. Officers arrived and found that two brothers had been in an altercation. Neither wished to pursue charges.
On 4-22-2023 officers were asked to assist on a civil issue involving personal property. Residents were in disagreement over who owned the property.
On 4-23-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of Holland Ave, for an unwanted guest. A female there had allowed another female to stay but now wanted her to leave.
On 4-23-2023 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Washington St, for an unruly juvenile. Upon arrival officers met with a grandmother who stated that her grandson was being unruly. The juvenile was picked up by his mother.
On 4-24-2023 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the traffic stop officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Nicholas Osting, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.
On 4-24-2023 officers were dispatched to a business on E. 5th St, for an unwanted guest. Officer arrived and found that a guest was unhappy with his order. The guest was advised to leave the property.
On 4-25-2023 officers received a call from a female who reported that her juvenile son and daughter were assaulted by another juvenile when they were walking home from school.
On 4-26-2023 a female came to the police department to report that she had been assaulted by her husband. Officers located the male, 27-year-old Aaron Deffenbaugh, and took him into custody for Domestic Violence. Deffenbaugh was transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 4-26-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of N. Franklin St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 4-27-2023 officers were made aware of an active arrest warrant for 43-year-old Mark Banbury, of Delphos. Banbury was located and taken into custody. Banbury was transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 4-28-2023 officers were sent to the 100 block of E. 7th St, to investigate a possible Breaking and Entering. Upon arrival officers were advised that the two males had left in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and the two men. During the investigation of the incident, officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Oscar Damien Hernandez Perez, for driving while intoxicated. Perez was also cited for operating the vehicle without a driver’s license.
On 4-30-2023 officers were sent to the 600 block of W. 6th St, for a disturbance. Upon arrival officers met with a female who stated that she wished to have a male guest removed from the residence. The male left when asked to do so. A short time later officers were sent back to the residence due to the male returning. Officers spoke with the female, and she stated that the male returned and caused damage to a window. The female requested that the male leave and did not wish to pursue charges.
On 4-30-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of W. Clime St, for a report of a male threatening to harm himself. Officers were unable to locate the male as he had left the residence. Contact was made with family members and they advised that he was fine.