Around 400 students from Putnam County schools get a lesson in financial education

Putnam County seniors are just a few months away from graduation, but they got a taste of what the real world is like today.
Superior Credit Union and the Ohio State University Extension Office invited around 400 seniors from all the Putnam County schools to learn about financial education. The students were assigned a job and a salary and they had to figure out how to spend that money wisely while paying for cars, homes, and kids. Plus they also learned some tricks to reduce some expenses, like insurance by being active. For some students, the day was very eye-opening.
"Money is valuable, you don't have much of it, you need to spend it wisely, and kids are expensive," said Shep Halker, senior from Columbus Grove. "Yeah, I got to spend my money wisely and make sure I'm not spending it on stupid stuff, like I would now."
"I really hope these seniors can really just get some good eye-opening experience just how important money is and how important financial education is in the real world," stated Chandler Clarkson, Superior Credit Union marketing coordinator.
Superior could not hold their financial education day for the past couple of years because of the pandemic, but they are glad to bring it back for the Putnam County students.
