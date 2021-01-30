Auglaize County changes to a 3-level weather alert system

A three-level weather alert system has been adopted in Auglaize County, hopefully making it easier for residents to determine how bad roads are for traveling.
The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Department has implemented a three-level weather alert system for the road conditions in the county. This change comes just in time for the snowstorm expected to hit in the next few days.
The three levels of the alert system will give a more accurate description of what condition the roads are in.
Sheriff Michael Vorhees says making the change to a more formal alert system was on the top of his to-do list in his new position.
“I just thought it was important that we bring everything, a kind of uniformity—that everyone was consistent—and that’s why I went with the levels,” says Vorhees.
The alerts are posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and residents can sign up to have alerts sent right to their phones. To sign up for alerts, you can text your zip code to 888777 or visit nixle.com.