Auglaize County sees spike in positive COVID-19 cases

Auglaize County has moved up to have the second-highest case count in the state per capita and their Health Commissioner is strongly urging people to stay vigilant in keeping the spread down.
Auglaize has seen a spike in new daily cases with having upward of 30 new cases in one day last week. The health commissioner says that they haven't been able to trace outbreaks to specific events, but contact tracing has been difficult. They also found that people have been experiencing "restriction fatigue", meaning they're tired of having to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.
"We really want people to be compliant with what we're doing," says Auglaize County Health Commissioner, Oliver Fisher. "It is to help protect them and their family members, and really urging people to follow the orders that are out there currently and practice those safety measures to help control the spread of the virus."
Fisher urges people to follow the orders even inside their homes, as they have been finding that once one person in a home gets the virus, it spreads to everyone else in the house.