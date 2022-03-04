Author talks about criminalizing black youth during community discussion

Are black and brown youth being criminalized more than other races? That was the question being addressed during the discussion put on by My Brother’s Keeper Lima Chapter.
Author and Georgetown professor Kristin Henning wrote a book called “Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth.” The book talks about the disparity in the justice system of a higher amount of young black and brown teens that are facing criminal charges than other races for normal adolescent behaviors, like talking back to adults, fighting with other teens, and underage drinking. Instead of responding to the youth like they are a threat, Henning says that the community needs to offer support and opportunities to them.
“Mentoring, vocational opportunities, vocational training for young people, teaching them empathy, teaching them leadership,” says Professor Henning. “We across the country are seeing, more than ever, youth activism, so cultivating that giving them a voice. All of that will help reduce disparities, instead of responding to children like they are a threat.”
Henning says that people often see black youth at 4 1/2 years older than the teenager that they actually are, and adults will respond to their behaviors and their mistakes differently because of that. She says that people need to treat children like children and abandon the law enforcement responses for more community-based responses that are more productive for the youth.
