Auto mechanic switches gears and achieves his dream of becoming a doctor

CLEVELAND CLINIC - The path to becoming a doctor usually involves someone in their twenties and going to medical school right out of college, but at the age of 51, Dr. Carl Allamby with Cleveland Clinic took a different route to becoming a physician. Brittany Harris has his story.
Dr. Carl Allamby, who is an emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic, is proof it's never too late to pursue your dreams.
"Before I became a physician I was actually an auto mechanic and also a business owner," stated Dr. Carl Allamby, Cleveland Clinic.
But at 38 years old, after going back to college to earn his business degree, he decided it was time to switch gears.
"It was during the course of that educational endeavor that I was forced to take a biology course that reminded me a lot of the childhood ambitions that I had to become a doctor," explained Dr. Allamby.
From there, his dream was reignited and he began studying pre-med.
"Usually it takes about four years to finish pre-med courses, it took me five. Just because I had to work and provide for a family and be almost a full-time student," said Dr. Allamby.
And while it was hard work, his dedication never wavered. Neither did the support of his family.
"My wife has been a really great supporter of mine," said Dr. Allamby.
Then in 2019, after years of studying, Carl Allamby officially became a doctor. He was the oldest person in his graduating class.
"Being able to make this transition later in life and to be able to live out this dream I had as a child, it was just a very incredible, phenomenal day," commented Allamby.
The now 51-year-old spends his days treating patients in the emergency department. And believes his background in the auto industry has really helped.
"A lot of what I do in the emergency department is customer relations," said Allamby.
As for advice to others – he says anything is possible if you just believe.
"I would say believe in yourself and you'll be surprised of what you can accomplish," added Allamby.