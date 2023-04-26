Avoiding injuries and accidents while doing yard work

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - It's time to pull out the power tools, ladders, and lawn equipment for spring clean-up, and ER physicians say taking a few simple precautions may help prevent unwanted accidents.
When landscaping, doctors warn people not to overdo it, and make sure you have the right safety gear. If trimming back trees or shrubs, they suggest wearing protective eyewear and a good pair of leather gloves. While cutting the grass, never stick your hands in a running lawnmower to free a jam or clog, make sure it's turned off first to avoid injuring fingers and hands. It's also a good idea to use caution around ladders.
"When the weather turns nice, we're getting up on ladders to do other things like clean out our gutters, cleaning windows, and you really just need to make sure that you're careful when you're on a ladder. Make sure it's placed correctly," suggested Dr. Tom Waters, Cleveland Clinic. "Make sure you have another individual below holding the ladder as a spotter. And, quite frankly, if you're going to be up really high doing these kinds of things, sometimes it's just best left to the professionals, to pay someone to do it for you."
Dr. Waters says a few safeguards could be the difference between a hospital detour or at-home curb appeal.