The event was held by the Bath High School Interact Club as part of their mission to promote driver safety programs. Club members greeted students as they arrived at school to check if they were wearing seatbelts. A free McDonald's McFlurry coupon was handed to each student who arrived with their seatbelt fastened as a reward for complying with the law. Those who were found driving unrestrained were issued a fake ticket citation.
"Well this morning's event is great timing with our prom coming up and the graduation in a couple weeks. It's a good opportunity to remind kids how important seat belt use is. In the event of a car crash, wearing your seatbelt and staying in the vehicle, it's the safest place to be," says Bath Township Fire Chief Joseph Kitchen.
"Our club thrives to keep everybody safe in our community and our fellow students, so doing this is just rewarding those students for doing what we think is right," says Bath Township student Sami Klingler, Secretary of Interact Club.
This will be the final event for the Interact Club this school year. With graduation and summer coming up, this event encourages drivers and passengers to always buckle up.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!