Bath Township residents will soon see an increase of signs promoting businesses and products

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Bath Township residents can expect to see more signage of local businesses soon.

Bath Township residents will soon see an increase of signs promoting businesses and products

A new resolution has been passed in the township that will simplify the process that a local business would have to go through to put up signage promoting their product or service. The move was done in order to continue to grow the economy of the township. The resolution that was passed replaces the old one that dates back to 2012.

"Since 2012 there has been 19 variance requests for signage in Bath Township. Of those, all 19 were approved. So the board got together and we decided that maybe we were too restrictive if we are going to allow for additional signage that we should reflect that in our zoning resolution," explained Ken Meyer, zoning inspector.

Bath Township residents will soon see an increase of signs promoting businesses and products

"The resolution will be more business-friendly from a sign aspect. A lot of our signs had to get a variance be done. This will more or less eliminate that for most businesses unless it's an extremely large sign," stated Joe Patton, Bath Township Trustee.

Any businesses with questions on the new resolution are asked to call the Bath Township zoning office.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.