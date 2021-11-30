Bellefontaine Police Department arrests the Grinch and saves Christmas

The Bellefontaine Police Department made an arrest that is sure to save Christmas this year.

After multiple complaints were filed against the Grinch, he was eventually caught in downtown Bellefontaine. The department says there was a brief pursuit before the Grinch was arrested last week. The Grinch appeared in court on Monday on multiple charges and was found guilty. He was ordered to community service until his heart grows three times larger with Christmas joy.

The Grinch's first community service will be this Friday at Bellefontaine's Hometown Christmas Parade. He will be available for pictures at Tractor Supply Company (1651 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311) on Saturday the 11th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

