BGSU alumni land in 48 states in fewer than 48 hours in successful world-record attempt

June 9, 2023 Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – In pursuit of a world record and to inspire the next generation of aviators, two Bowling Green State University alumni achieved their attempt of the fastest journey by plane through all 48 contiguous United States, completing the cross-country voyage in 44 hours and 16 minutes.
Barry Behnfeldt ’83 and co-pilot Aaron Wilson ’04 landed at the Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine, at 6:42 p.m. on June 6 to a group of locals who celebrated the pair’s remarkable achievement.
Behnfeldt and Wilson executed their meticulously planned 5,008-mile trek across the U.S. nearly four hours ahead of their original goal of 48 hours, experiencing near-perfect conditions throughout the entire two days. They called their journey 48N48.
The pilots chronicled their 48-state journey on Facebook, with regular updates on the weather, picturesque views from the sky and the latest on their schedule. They amassed a loyal following of fans and aviation enthusiasts, who shared encouraging messages online and gathered at airports to celebrate their arrival.
The pair received signatures at each stop to verify their presence. Those signatures and additional documentation will be reviewed by officials at Guinness World Records before Behnfeldt and Wilson officially are deemed world-record holders.
WATCH: 48 States in 48 Hours - Guinness World Record flight attempt by BGSU alumni pilots
Inspiring the next generation
Although the initial goal was to set a world record, Behnfeldt and Wilson said the experience evolved into something more meaningful.
“We began this quest to set a Guinness World Record, but everything that has occurred throughout this experience is far above holding a world record,” Behnfeldt said.
Wilson agreed and said arriving to excited groups of children cheering them on provided the motivation they needed to continue toward their goal.
“It was really moving and not something we expected,” he said. “There were crowds of people waiting to see us pull in, waving and cheering for us. I saw myself in those kids. I remember how excited I was when I saw an airplane as a kid.
“I think we inspired some people to look into taking lessons at their local airport or even enroll in a university aviation program like BGSU.”
As home to the largest aviation program in Ohio, BGSU is committed to meeting workforce demands in the aviation industry through partnerships, expanded facilities and modernization of its fleet. The University also recently approved the creation of a School of Aviation in the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering (CTAAE).
Leading up to and during the world-record attempt, the crew raised awareness and funds for a nonprofit organization called Veterans Airlift Command, which provides private air transportation to combat-wounded veterans. Behnfeldt said he expects donations to reach $25,000.
Celebration at BG Flight Center
A celebration for Behnfeldt and Wilson will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Bowling Green Flight Center on the BGSU campus in Bowling Green.
The pilots will share more about their journey and will answer questions. People will also be able to take photos with the plane Behnfeldt and Wilson flew across the country.