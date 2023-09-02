Bike Run around Auglaize Co. benefits Tunnel to Towers Foundation

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Motorcyclists from across the area came together to ride to help the families of fallen veterans and first responders. This is the first year, that a bike run in Auglaize County has been held for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The foundation is a national nonprofit that helps families of military and first responders who died on duty with their mortgages, and build homes for people who were severely disabled while they served. Organizers say many people and businesses have stepped up to help with the fundraiser and make the first year a success and help out the foundation's overall mission.
"I am a winner already," says Rob Johnson, organizer Bike Run for Tunnel to Tower Foundation. "I have had different veterans come up and shake my hand and say I appreciate someone doing something. The foundation, their creed is 95 cents out of every dollar goes to the homes and that.”
Johnson says he has already booked the date for August 24th for next year’s bike run, and he is expecting to grow the event even more.