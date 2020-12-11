Black Lace Hair Salon offering free haircuts to all teachers on Dec. 13th

A local hair salon is finding a way to give back to teachers who have had a challenging year.
The Black Lace Hair Salon will be offering free haircuts to all teachers, male and female Sunday, December 13th from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Owner and operator Jesse Lowe wanted to do this because teachers have been placed in a serious position this year and wanted to thank them with doing a wonderful job with a free haircut. Black Lace Hair Salon is located at 768 North Main Street in Lima.
"The teachers have been placed in a serious position this year and we just want to bless them for doing such a wonderful job. Nothing makes a person feel better than a nice haircut. They need to be shown appreciation and Black Lace Hair Salon wants to service them and show them some gratitude". -- Jesse Lowe, owner, and operator.