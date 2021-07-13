Bond set for two men involved in stabbing of Lima Man

A bond has been set for two men police say were involved in the stabbing of a Lima Man.
On July 9th at 11:30 PM in the 300 block of N. West Street, the Lima Police Department says they were called out to the area for a report of a male stabbed inside his car. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 31-year-old man from Lima had been stabbed three times in the abdominal area and in his hand.
The suspect, 28-year-old Jamar Burns originally from Michigan, is also claiming to be a victim and had sustained a slash wound to his hand. The fight was in result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and 37-year-old Antonio McNeal of Lima, who is friends with Burns.
Burns fled the scene after the alleged stabbing but was found at Elizabeth & High Street. He is also wanted for at least two other warrants in multiple states. Both the victim and Burns were transported to separate hospitals in Lima for their injuries.
Burns and McNeal both were taken into custody and now both face a charge of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.
On Tuesday in Lima Municipal Court, a cash surety bond was set for both suspects at $200,000 each. The two are now scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court on July 19th.