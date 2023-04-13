Press Release from the Office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $526,765 grant to James A. Rhodes State College for educational agriculture technology opportunities for high school students.
“We unleash more American innovation when we nurture Ohio talent,” Brown said. “This award will help James A. Rhodes State College students prepare for careers at good-paying, skilled jobs, and continue Ohio’s leadership in innovation.
Brown has cosponsored the Supporting Early Career Researchers Act to establish a two-year pilot program at NSF to award grants to highly qualified, early-career investigators at independent, higher education research institutions for up to two years. This will help prevent research talent loss due to job market disruptions caused by the pandemic.
NSF supports research and education in all non-medical fields of science and engineering.