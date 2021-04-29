Building Safety Month with a coloring contest for kids

Is the construction and safety of a building the first thing you think of when you enter? Probably not, but it is the concern for the International Code Council.
The codes that are required for developers and builders today have been tweaked over the years as disasters have happened such as fires and earthquakes that have taken lives. May is “Building Safety Month” to bring awareness to all the requirements that are needed to keep structures safe and save lives. Details as small as which direction a door opens.
Amy Harpster Chief Building Official of the Allen County Building Department explains, “The exits are designed to get a number of people out within a certain amount of time. So, the door sizes you wouldn’t think that would be important. It is important. It’s important to get out and the door size so the number of people, of occupants you have I that space can exit safely.”
Harpster says they are reaching out to young people this month to plant the seed to get into the construction trades when they become adults. They are even having a coloring contest for children in grades 1 through 6 where they can win a “Building Safety Month” Safety Vest. You can find coloring pages at buildingsafetymonth.org. Color and send them to amy.harpster@cityhall.lima.oh.us by May 24th. You can also put them in the drop box outside the City Building. Be sure and write you name, email, and or phone number on the back of your picture.