Car crashes through Little Caesar's on Calumet Ave. in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A car drove through a business Saturday afternoon, closing a Lima pizza store.
Just before 4pm, the Lima Police Department responded to a car that drove through Little Caesar's on Calumet Avenue. It went through the front door, striking a wall inside the restaurant. The LPD says that the driver had hit the gas instead of the brakes. No one was injured in the crash.
The owners of the Little Caesar's donated the remaining pizza to the responding police officers before they closed the store.