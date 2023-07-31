Care Access Lima seeks individuals to take part in Alzheimer's clinical study

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia that accounts for 60 to 80% of cases according to the Alzheimer's Association.
Care Access Lima is looking for individuals to be part of a clinical study to help prevent the onset of Alzheimer's. If you are between the ages of 65 and 80 and are cognitively healthy you can join the fight against the disease. You could be the one to save someone's memories.
"It is helping with the preventative portion of Alzheimer's disease. It's getting the disease before it gets to see those symptoms that come into play. Right now medications that are out there to help with the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease rather than attack the cause," said Adah Ellerbrock, partnership liaison with Care Access.
You can go to their website at https://fightalz.careaccess.com/lima-oh to see if you qualify for the study or call 419-949-88-68. Health assessments and tests will be provided to volunteers at no cost.