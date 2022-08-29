Cenovus presents $250,000 check to Central District Maker Space

To help celebrate the Lima refinery's 135th anniversary, Cenovus kicked off their celebration by announcing a partnership and social investment in the Lima area.

The company presented a $250,000 check to the Central District Maker Space. The Maker Space not only is a creative space for budding entrepreneurs and artists but also helps people gain the skills needed to become tradesmen that are much in demand by area companies like Cenovus.

