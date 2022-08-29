Cenovus presents $250,000 check to Central District Maker Space

To help celebrate the Lima refinery's 135th anniversary, Cenovus kicked off their celebration by announcing a partnership and social investment in the Lima area.
The company presented a $250,000 check to the Central District Maker Space. The Maker Space not only is a creative space for budding entrepreneurs and artists but also helps people gain the skills needed to become tradesmen that are much in demand by area companies like Cenovus.
"This will really help the Lima refinery, but all the companies within the Greater Lima Region tap into that market of skilled trades, or people that are interested in the skilled trades that have never had access before," says Tara Shepherd, president of Maker Space board. "So, this really opens up a door for access for the people of the city of Lima to get the hands-on experience they need and help lead to jobs down the road."
"Our attitude at Cenovus is that when we are succeeding, the community has to succeed alongside with us," says Rhona DelFrari, the chief sustainability officer for Cenovus Energy. "This commitment to give back to the community, in such a significant way, to be able to develop the future leaders and the future tradespeople, the future entrepreneurs for this community is an important part of who we are as a company and who the lima refinery is for this community."
Following the check presentation, some of the long-time employees of the Lima refinery unveiled the new Cenovus sign on the building, signaling the commitment to be in Lima for years to come.
