Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Intel’s $20 billion investment in Ohio has created a ripple effect throughout the state including in Allen County. Chemtrade Logistics is ready to grow their Cairo facility. With the help of Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp they announced a $50 million expansion project to increase production of Ultrapure Sulphuric Acid, which is needed to clean semiconductor chips during the production process. With more companies looking to make chips in the United States, Chemtrade says the time to grow is now. 

Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County

“In the total demand in North America will triple over the next 5 years, based on the number of expansions from Intel, Samsung, and others,” says Scott Rook, Pres. CEO of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. “Our demand has been growing very rapidly, our plant is sold out. We are selling everything that we can make. But with our investment here, we are adding to our capacity, we are improving the quality and we are also improving our reliability.”

Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County
Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.