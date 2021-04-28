City of Lima Summer Playground Program back for the 2021 season and in-person

It’s back! The City of Lima’s Summer Playground program is a go for in-person attendance.
We’re going to let kids be kids – that from the Lima Parks Department. After a year of being virtual due to the pandemic, kids will be able to enjoy the summer playing, being creative and most of all being together. They will follow what guidelines may still be in place for the virus and are planning for an active summer.
Recreation Leader Kelsey Pughsley explains, “We’re looking to do a couple different field trips with them to just keep them as busy as possible. We’re hiring leaders who are going to be out there during their dodge ball games – kickball games, anything you can imagine. I think it’s great to get these kids back outside and being active again.”
The program runs June 7th through July 30th Monday through Fridays for kids age 6 to 12 years old. Registration starts May 8th with a fee of 40-dollars for children attending schools inside the city of Lima and 50-dollars for those attending school outside Lima. Lunch is included with your registration.