City of Wapakoneta Discusses Proposed Recreation Manager Position at Wapakoneta City Council on Monday

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A new administrative position is in the works for the City of Wapakoneta.
The Wapakoneta City Council and city officials met Monday evening inside Wapakoneta City Council Chambers to discuss the implementation of a Recreation Manager in Wapakoneta. The manager position will work and assist the Recreation Director position on a full-time basis. The new role would provide stability enhancement for the city so that recreational positions and opportunities, maintenance of recreational fields and facilities, and identification of new services beneficial for city recreation programs can occur. Also, city officials are optimistic for the benefits that the residents of Wapakoneta can experience with this new role.
"The current services are managed by the Rec Director, which is a part-time position, so the Rec Manager would be a full-time position forty hours a week. It would allow the residents to be able to call and communicate with the Rec Manager position on a forty-hour work week, would be able to allow this particular position to expand communication and operations... opportunities throughout the year," says Michael Brillhart, Director of Public Service and Safety, City of Wapakoneta.
The Wapakoneta City Council will review the new position on a third reading for final approval at the next meeting on Monday, February 6th at 7:30pm.
