Coffee with a Cop in Lima invites community out to get to know the police department

The Lima Police Department was spotted downtown on Saturday (08/21/2021) getting to know the community a little better.
Every few months, the police department holds “Coffee with a Cop” somewhere in the city to talk to the public in a relaxed setting. On Saturday (08/21/2021), they were at Fresh N' Faded on Main St., talking with people as they came in to get a haircut.
The police say it’s always a goal of theirs to be in partnership with the community, and this is a great outreach program to do that.
Aaron Rode, the sergeant of community oriented policing program says, “I think it’s kind of a general consensus that when you’re drinking coffee you like to have conversation. It’s the same thing with us as police officers. We like to drink coffee, and we obviously want to have conversations. We pick a place like Fresh N’ Faded where they’re very busy on a Saturday morning, we get a lot of great interactions and a lot of great conversations.”
Their next coffee with a cop event will be held in October, but no official date has been set as of yet.