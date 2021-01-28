Community Action Program to hold event in recognition of John Lewis

February is filled with Black History Month events, and the Lima community is taking a day to recognize the achievements in the life of Congressman John Lewis.
Saturday, February 20th will be the first annual event to honor the late Congressman John Lewis. The Community Action Program in Lima has organized a day of giving back to the community in his name. The event will provide families in need with food from the West Ohio Food Bank and clothes donated by a business in Fort Wayne.
Joe Ayers, the CEO and President of Ayers Community Outreach says, “It’s really a blessing to be able to bless other people and I’m full of joy just being able to come here and bless people that I don’t even really know here.”
Ayers says he has been collecting clothes and donating them to those in need for years, and is excited to have another opportunity to give back through this event.
They are also holding an essay contest for the event that all Lima City School elementary students can enter. The contest entitled “Good Trouble/Necessary Trouble” asks the students to highlight the impact that Congressman Lewis had on the lives of young people across the country.
To submit your essay, email derryglen58@gmail.com. Essays must be submitted by Friday, February 12th at 5:00P.M.
For any further questions, contact Derry Glenn at 419-905-9572.