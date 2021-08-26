Complaints lead to search warrant at Arlington business

Authorities raided an Arlington business on Thursday, following numerous complaints they received about activity there.
The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and Hancock County Sheriff's Office, executing a warrant at the Red Devil Pizza and Drive Thru. A news release from the unit says they confiscated several THC items, along with a large amount of paraphernalia, cash, business documents, and bank statements. They say possible charges of drug trafficking, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.
A man who claimed to be a partial owner of the business says the items taken are legal to buy and sell in Ohio.