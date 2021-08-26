Complaints lead to search warrant at Arlington business

Authorities raided an Arlington business on Thursday, following numerous complaints they received about activity there.

Complaints lead to search warrant at Arlington business

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and Hancock County Sheriff's Office, executing a warrant at the Red Devil Pizza and Drive Thru. A news release from the unit says they confiscated several THC items, along with a large amount of paraphernalia, cash, business documents, and bank statements. They say possible charges of drug trafficking, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.

A man who claimed to be a partial owner of the business says the items taken are legal to buy and sell in Ohio.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Anchor / Producer

I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.