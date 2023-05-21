Congregation of Zion Lutheran Church celebrates choir director's 40th year of service

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local church celebrated their choir director's 40th year bringing music to their Sunday services.
Marilyn Roth Basinger began her career as the choir director at Zion Lutheran Church in 1983 and has been an integral part of the church ever since. She also taught choir at Shawnee High School for 35 years, and 6 more at Ohio Northern University.
Marilyn has a passion for what she does, and her dedication can be felt and heard by the entire congregation every Sunday.
"It breathes a life into this congregation. And our choir's not huge, but the sound that Marilyn is able to pull out of that small group is always uplifting and encouraging," said Dan Gutman, the pastor of Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church.
Before Martin Luther, only members of the choir were permitted to sing during service. The tradition he started of the congregation joining in is something that brings everyone closer together.
"There's really nothing else you can do that allows people to come together, to respect each other, to cooperate with each other, and to join forces, so to speak, for a common good. Music is a wonderful thing for that, that's why it's valuable in our community, in our schools, and of course, in our churches," Marilyn Roth Basinger explained.
Marilyn's two corgis, Wills and Andee, also came to the reception. They attend rehearsals every week and are also important members of the choir.