Congressman Jordan Announces Military Service Academy Nominations for Class of 2027

Press Release from the Office of Congressman Jim Jordan: UPPER SANDUSKY, OH — Today, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced students from Ohio's Fourth Congressional District who were nominated to a U.S. service academy. In order to receive an appointment to one of our nation’s military service academies, the high school student must first receive a nomination from at least one member of their state’s Congressional Delegation, the Vice President, or the President of the United States. Congressman Jordan recently recognized students from Ohio's Fourth District on their nominations during a reception held on Monday, February 20th (President's Day) at the Shawshank Woodshop in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
"Congratulations to all the students who have received nominations to America’s prestigious military academies," Jordan said. "We thank them for choosing to use their talents in service to our nation. Best wishes to each nominee as they move forward in the appointment process."
The following students received a nomination to a U.S. service academy:
Elliott Bailey, Benjamin Logan High School, Bellefontaine
Gavin Caprella, Lima Central Catholic High School, Lima
Victor Flores, Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin
Gunther Kissell, Columbian High School, Tiffin
Seth Oberdorf, Hardin-Houston High School, Houston
Jayden Randolph, Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin
U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland
Elliott Bailey, Benjamin Logan High School, Bellefontaine
Victor Flores, Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin
Lily Jenkins, Indian Lake High School, Lewistown
Gunther Kissell, Columbian High School, Tiffin
Cali Leng, Marysville Early College High School, Marysville
Josh Logar, Otay Ranch High School, Chula Vista, CA (Home of Record: Amherst, OH)
Jayden Randolph, Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin
Kaydence Shaffer, Annapolis High School, Annapolis, MD (Home of Record: Norwalk, OH)
U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York
Victor Flores, Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin
Jayden Randolph, Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, King Point, New York
Atticus Wood, Elder High School, Cincinnati
A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an academy. Nominations were submitted to the academies for final consideration. Students will learn if they receive an appointment from one or more of the academies by summer 2023. Additional information regarding the academy nomination and application processes may be found on Congressman Jordan's website here.