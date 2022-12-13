Coping with anxiety when it comes to holiday festivities

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Many people look forward to celebrating the holidays with family and friends – but for some, those festivities can make them feel anxious.

Psychologists say someone who deals with perfectionism may become anxious if they want everything at their party to be just right. Or, a people-pleaser may be worried about two relatives getting along or a family member saying something inappropriate at dinner. There are ways to cope with these situations. For starters, remind yourself there is only so much in your control. Also, don't be afraid to ask for help if you are hosting. And if there is someone you're not looking forward to seeing, you could limit your interactions with them or even leave the party early. She also advises against drinking to "calm your nerves."

