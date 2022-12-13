Coping with anxiety when it comes to holiday festivities

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Many people look forward to celebrating the holidays with family and friends – but for some, those festivities can make them feel anxious.
Psychologists say someone who deals with perfectionism may become anxious if they want everything at their party to be just right. Or, a people-pleaser may be worried about two relatives getting along or a family member saying something inappropriate at dinner. There are ways to cope with these situations. For starters, remind yourself there is only so much in your control. Also, don't be afraid to ask for help if you are hosting. And if there is someone you're not looking forward to seeing, you could limit your interactions with them or even leave the party early. She also advises against drinking to "calm your nerves."
"It may make you feel better in the moment, however when you are anxious you are at a risk of drinking too much and then you may do things that you wouldn't normally say or do because you'll be disinhibited. And then, you'll have more things to fuel your anxiety because you will be worried and say, oh my gosh, did I embarrass myself at that party yesterday?" stated Dr. Dawn Potter, PsyD at Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Potter says if you opt not to attend an event, you don't owe anyone a detailed explanation about why you're not going. You can simply offer an apology and say you have to do what's best for you.
