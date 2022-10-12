Wednesday, October 5, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATION
Anthony Oliver, 27, Van Wert, Ohio, admitted violating bond by failing to enroll in house arrest. Court sets new bond at $25,000, no contact with victim and house arrest prior to release from jail; pre-trial set for 10/19/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BUCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS (All entered Not Guilty Pleas)
James Jewell, 40, Ohio City, Van Wert, Breaking and Entering, F5, Petty Theft, M1 and Criminal Damaging or Endangering, M2 - released on surety bond along with house arrest, pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Steven Shannon, 43, Ft. Wayne, Aggravated Assault, F4, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, F5, and Obstructing Official Business, M2 – Bond set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety, no contact order with victim, pre-trial set for 10/26/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Korbin Taylor, 24, Van Wert, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, F5 - released on surety bond, pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BUCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS (All entered Not Guilty Pleas)
Juan Hernandez, Jr., 42, Grafton, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 – Court sets $50,000 cash bond to include house arrest if released, pre-trial set for 11/2/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Jesse Blackburn, 31, Delphos, Domestic Violence, F3 – released on surety bond and no contact with victim, pre-trial set for 11/2/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Kendra Keesler, 27, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond, pre-trial set for 11/2/22 @ 8:00 a.m.
Daniel Craig, 40, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F3 – Court sets $10,000 cash bond and no contact with victim, pre-trial set for 11/2/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Lowery Irby, 34, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 – released on surety bond and no contact with victim, pre-trial set for 11/2/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
SENTENCINGS
Jacquelynn Slone, 29, St. Marys, Failure to Comply with an Order or a Signal of a Police Officer, F3 - sentenced to 18 months prison with credit for 244 days already served, 2 years post release control, and court costs.
Sonny Grandstaff, 22, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 and Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, F4 – sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center, 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Jacob Weir, 25, Bryan, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center, 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Probation, 200 hours Community Service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Lindsay Pavlides, 28, Van Wert, Theft of Drugs, F4, sentenced to 180 days jail for probation violation with credit for 180 days already served, terminated unsuccessful.
BOND VIOLATION
Colby Black, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug test, released on $5,000 surety bond with house arrest, pre-trial set for 10/19/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
James Mihm, 28, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of DUI, M1, sentencing set for 11/16/22 @ 10:00 a.m.