Thursday, March 16, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BOND/IIL VIOLATION
Hayden Marsee, 20, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - admitted violating his bond and intervention in lieu by having multiple failed drug tests; bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; further hearing set for 4/19/23 @ 9:00 am.
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
COMPETENCY HEARING
Christopher Tinsley, Jr., 27, Van Wert, Aggravated Arson, F1, Escape, F2, and Assault, F4 - was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo; pre-trial set for 4/12/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
SENTENCINGS
Joseph Mohr, Jr., 46, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 90 days jail with 2 days credit time served, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Jose Sanchez, 44, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, M1 – sentenced to 86 days jail; 90 days electronic house arrest with alcohol sensor once released; 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Timothy Hilker, 51, Van Wert, Assault, F5 – sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 79 days already served; ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Christopher Runyon, 47, Van Wert, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, F3 – sentenced to 180 with credit for 180 days time served; ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Anthony Oliver, 28, Van Wert - changed his plea to guilty of Domestic Violence, F4 and Possession of Drugs, F5 – Court ordered a PSI and set sentencing for 4/26/23 @ 9:00 am.
Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City – changed his plea to guilty to 2 Counts of Forgery, F5 – sentencing set for 3/29/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Nicole Cooper, 40, Van Wert – changed her plea to guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.