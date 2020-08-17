Cridersville Historical Society making repairs to Daniel Bowsher Log Home

It’s a labor of love for a home that has been around for nearly two centuries.
The Daniel Bowsher Log Home was moved in 1988 to its present location at East Main Street in Cridersville. The structure was donated to the Cridersville Historical Society by the Bowsher family, one of the founding families of the village. Monday, volunteers were busy cleaning and sealing the outside of the log home. The log house that dates back to 1836 is in need of some repairs and the Historical Society is looking to the community for some assistance.
Historical Society President Greg Myers explains, “We’ve established a special account for fundraising for the restoration of the cabin. Anyone who would like to help support the restoration effort can contact the historical society or a member of the society.”
If you would like to donate to the repairs of the Daniel Bowsher Log Home, you can send it to the Cridersville Historical Society, P.O. Box 2444 Cridersville, Ohio 45806.