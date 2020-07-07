D&D Ingredient Distributors donates $14,000 to West Ohio Food Bank

Earlier Tuesday, a local family-owned company made a significant donation to the West Ohio Food Bank to help those in need.
D&D Ingredient Distributors of Delphos is an independent business that specializes in manufacturing and distributing for the animal and pet feed industry. Their donation to the West Ohio Food Bank totaled nearly $14,000 and will help around 73,000 food-insecure families and individuals in need in the surrounding 11 counties. This donation was a portion of the proceeds from their involvement in the “Food for Hope” program, with several other agricultural businesses. Altogether the initiative raised over $550,000 for food banks across the country.