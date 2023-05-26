Daughter of Bradley Gillespie encourages her father to turn himself in

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's day three on the run for Allen Oakwood Correctional inmate Bradley Gillespie, who was last spotted in Henderson, Kentucky.
Kentucky and Ohio law enforcement and the U.S. Marshal's Service are all in on the hunt for Gillespie. Thursday night, they did door-to-door checks in Henderson.
Gillespie and James Lee escaped from the Lima prison, sometime between 8:40 a.m. Monday morning and 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating why there was a more than the 24-hour gap between when they were last seen on video and when prison officials noticed they were gone.
Now, Gillespie's daughter has sent out a plea to her father to turn himself in.
"Hey Dad if you are hearing this, I prefer you turn yourself in before something bad happens," says Shayde Gillespie. "I want you in my life, I want you at my wedding. I don't want anything bad to happen. Please just turn yourself in before anyone gets hurt, I would appreciate it. We want you safe, we want you back, we don't want anything bad to happen."
James Lee was recaptured after, the stolen car that he and Gillespie were in, crashed on Wednesday morning while they were being chased by law enforcement in Henderson.
5:00 p.m. Update: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction has released details that the inmates escaped by hiding in a dumpster.
Bradley Gillespie is still on the run after escaping from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI). He is described as 50 years old, male, bald, blue eyes, 200 pounds. He was last seen in Henderson, Kentucky.