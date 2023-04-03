Dean and director of Ohio State Lima announces his resignation

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Lima regional campus is looking for a new leader.
The Office of Academic Affairs in Columbus put out a letter today to OSU Lima faculty, staff, and students. It says that dean and director Dr. Tim Rehner has resigned from his position effective immediately. Rehner joined Ohio State in 2019 to lead the Lima campus and join the faculty of the college of social work. The letter thanked Rehner for his service and said they would be sharing additional information regarding interim leadership at OSU Lima in the coming days.
Letter from Ohio State University's Academic Affairs Office:
Dear Ohio State Lima Faculty, Staff, and Students,
We write today to share that Dr. Tim Rehner has informed us that he will step down from his position as dean and director of Ohio State Lima, effective immediately.
Tim joined Ohio State in 2019 to lead the Lima campus and join the faculty of the College of Social Work. Throughout his career, he has taught undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. His scholarship includes studies on community resilience in coastal Mississippi, and his work has been widely published. We thank Tim for his service to Ohio State and the Lima campus.
In the coming days, we will be sharing additional information regarding interim leadership, and we look forward to working with the campus to ensure there is strong support in place.
Sincerely,
Melissa L. Gilliam
Executive Vice President and Provost
Ryan J. Schmiesing
Senior Vice Provost for External Engagement