Defense motions for a mistrial in second day of Ja'naz Smith's murder trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Trial of a Lima teen accused of murder at a bar back in 2020 continued on Tuesday.
18-year-old Ja'naz Smith is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence for the death of Danielle Jackson back in January of 2020.
Prosecutors called several detectives from the Lima Police Department, Ohio BCI, and the deputy Lucas County coroner to give more details on the investigation and interrogation of Smith. Part of the questioning with police was played, where Smith admitted that he shot Jackson at that west side bar.
The defense also put in a motion for a mistrial as they were not given the lab notes for the DNA testing that was done on the casings found at the scene. Judge Terri Kohlrieser is giving the defense a chance to look over that information and question the official from the Ohio BCI that performed that DNA testing tomorrow in court before any ruling on a mistrial will be made.
The trial is set to resume Wednesday morning.