Delphos Police Department investigating death of infant

The Delphos Police Department is looking into the death of another infant.
Officers were called out to the 400 block of West Second Street just after 7 a.m. Wednesday to the report of an unresponsive child. The infant was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead in the emergency room. The child's body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's office for an autopsy. No other details are being released at this time.
