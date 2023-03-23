Demarco Morris takes the stand in his own defense on Day 4 of Trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The fate of Demarco Morris is in the hands of the jury, as the trial wrapped up this afternoon.
Morris took the stand in his own defense for the shooting death of Davion Latson on September 5, 2021. Prosecutors say that Latson drove to a Perry Street home to find out what happened to his dad, who was injured at the home earlier that day. Morris said that Latson made threats that he felt that he had to protect himself and his kids.
"I seen somebody roll down the window and flash a gun and said which one of y'all, by the time seen that, fired three shots," stated Demarco Morris, defendant.
"Did you know who was flashing the gun?" he was questioned.
"I never seen that man a day in my life," responded Morris.
After his testimony, both sides gave their closing arguments. The jury got the case late Thursday afternoon.