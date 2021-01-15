Doggie Daycare in Saint Marys holds festive winter ball

Dogs were dressed to the nines today at the K9-to-5 Doggie Daycare in Saint Marys for their winter ball.
Tails were wagging with excitement all around the daycare on Friday as dogs got to take part in their first-ever doggie winter ball. Showing off the latest fashion trends in the doggie world, they all looked their best for the photo op. And after capturing each dog’s look for the ball, they headed to the ball pit to sniff out some treats.
Sandy Gerdeman, the owner of K9-to-5 Doggie Daycare says, “We love doing the events for the dogs and for their owners, it’s so much fun. We bring in special treats and we do special fun things for them, and it just kind of breaks up the monotony and give them a little something to look forward to.”
What would a ball be without crowning the king and queen? Pictures of the winners will be posted to the K9-to-5 Doggie Daycare Facebook page and will be featured as their profile picture for the rest of the month.