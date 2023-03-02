Downtown Lima Inc. members gather for annual meeting, discuss past and future projects

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Downtown Lima Inc. held their annual meeting Thursday evening.
Members met to elect board members and talk about the work done in the past year to increase tourism and business in Lima. Last year, the group started eight new projects, including the Woodlawn Cemetery Lantern Tours and the distribution of a map of businesses to walk to for visitors staying at local hotels.
Downtown Lima Inc. also shared that the wheels are in motion to bring back some fun activities to downtown Lima this summer.
"We're really excited this year to bring back First Fridays. It'll be the first Friday of every month June, July, and August, and it'll be downtown in the evenings with great things to do," said Betsy Billingsley, the executive director of Downtown Lima Inc.
Downtown Lima Inc. will be hosting a game show-themed fundraiser in April.