Downtown Lima is in full bloom thanks to Gardeners of Lima

If you’ve traveled through downtown Lima recently, you may have noticed fresh flowers and greenery planted all over, and that’s thanks to The Gardeners of Lima.
Every year, the Gardeners of Lima make it a day out of planting flowers downtown in the square and in business planters. This year, the gardeners were able to get some extra help from Downtown Lima Inc. along with at least a dozen volunteers.
Steve Maki, the president of the Gardeners of Lima, says he hopes that the flowers draw people’s attention to the beauty of downtown.
“I hope they see help with the civic pride of Lima," says Maki. "Especially if we have some visitors, out of town people come in and they see all the beautiful flowers downtown. Hopefully, it can be a draw for them to come down and do some business.”
If you’ve got a green thumb, or if you want to hone in on your gardening skills, you can visit the gardenersoflima.com to find out how to join.