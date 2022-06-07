Downtown Lima's Farmers Market kicks off new season in a new location

It’s that time of year when vendors gather to offer up their goods to people looking for local and homegrown products.
June 7th was the start of the Downtown Lima Farmers Market. It’s at a new location due to construction in the town square. You will find it at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1275 parking lot at the corner of East Elm and South Main Street. Vendors are able to set up and sell right out of their vehicles. You can find in-season fresh fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, jewelry candles, and more. Vendors are looking forward to the season.
Mary Nichols of JWD Designs says, “This is my first year coming out. I’ve only been doing it for a year. It’s all new to me so I’m just excited to learn new things and become a part of the community.”
Eduardo Sguerra of Wild Vine Farm CG commented, “Our goal is to make sure that the people of Allen County can have healthy local food that’s developed here and grown here for the people. I mean we can get food from California all day long but with gas prices going up as you see, it’s not going to get any cheaper and we can actually produce probably cheaper than you can get it in the store and it’s a higher quality because we harvest it today. All this stuff I harvested today.”
The Downtown Lima Farmers Market will be on Tuesdays from 1 pm to 5 pm through September 27th.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.