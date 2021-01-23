A pancake breakfast was held in Lafayette on Saturday.
The Lafayette Jackson Township Fire Department hosted the pancake day, as firefighters and volunteers cooked pancakes, sausages and more for customers.
Meals were priced at $6 each. Money raised during the event will go back into the local community.
Previously with these funds, the department was able to host a family for Christmas, as well as providing clothing for the local elementary school.
"The community is a good sponsor and supports the fire department so well, that it is an opportunity for us to give back to those who are in need of the community," said Charles Moeller, Fire Captain for the Lafayette Jackson Township Fire Department. "We all work together to make this happen. To have that opportunity for us to give back is really important."