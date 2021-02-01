Early morning snowmobile accident kills child

A snowmobile accident early Sunday morning leaves one child dead.
At 7:10 AM, the Allen County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash near Bluffton involving a single snowmobile. 12-year-old Ethan Scott Lieber was taken to Lima Memorial Health System with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Deputies say he was wearing a helmet at the time. The accident remains under investigation.
Leiber's photo, full obituary, and funeral arrangements were announced by Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.
Press release from Allen County Sheriff’s Office 2/1/2021: On Sunday, January 31, 2021 at approximately 7:10AM, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of single unit snowmobile accident near Bluffton, Ohio. A 12 year old male with life-threatening injuries was transported by Bluffton EMS to Lima Memorial Health System where he later died. The juvenile was wearing a helmet. The investigation is ongoing.