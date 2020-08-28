"Fair Food Bash" at the Allen County Fairgrounds

The cows have come home, but the party has not stopped at the Allen County Fairgrounds

They are ending their fair week with a “Fair Food Bash” giving a chance for food vendors to make the most out of their time. 

The fairgrounds will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday to enjoy the classic fair food everyone waits all year for. Although the fair is technically over and all the animals have left, the vendors were welcome to stay and hold the spotlight for the remaining days that the fair was scheduled for.

Whether you like your treats fried, frozen, or on a stick, the dozen or so vendors at the fairgrounds are ready.

Dan Kimmet, the president of the Agriculture Society says, “There’s a couple of fairs that didn’t even happen, and some of them didn’t even have vendors in them so this is a chance for these people to get out, sell a little bit. Like I said, this is their livelihood.” 

The Fair Food Bash will run again tomorrow from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Admission to the grounds is free and the vendors will be offering walk-up service. 

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.