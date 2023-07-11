Families enjoy a day at YMCA's Camp Clay thanks to the generosity of the Van Wert Elks Lodge

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Thanks to the Van Wert Elks Lodge, kids aged eight and above had a day filled with fun under the sun.
The YMCA's Camp Clay holds business sponsor days from Monday to Thursday, where the entrance fee is $5 per person. However, Elks Lodge #1197 sponsored Tuesday's event, covering the admission cost for local children and their families from noon until 4 p.m. Those who attended the camp's Elks Day enjoyed kayaking, canoeing, fishing, swimming, and exploring the nature trail. Additionally, Camp Clay's Aqua Park and Playground were available for use.
"They come out and sponsor us and open it up to the public for free. So everybody can come in and enjoy it for their families that maybe can't afford it. We are very full today, we still have plenty of room for more, and they are having a great time out in the water; it's a nice hot day, and they're enjoying the pool water," stated Amy Grime, Camp Clay director.
Visit the Van Wert County YMCA website at https://www.vwymca.org/camp-clay to learn more about Camp Clay. The camp will be open until August 11th.