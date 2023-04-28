Family Creates Scholarship for OSU Lima in Honor of Phyllis Neff

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new scholarship is on the way at Ohio State Lima that honors the legacy of one local woman in social work.
Beginning in Autumn 2023, OSU Lima will offer students the Phyllis Neff Social Work Scholarship. The scholarship was created by Phyllis Neff's daughters, Rachel and Sarah Neff, to remember the everlasting impact their mother made to Lima in her 32-year career at Crime Victim Services. Through this scholarship, Rachel and Sarah both strive to carve a pathway for future generations of social workers to carry on their mother's legacy of providing support to victims of crime.
"The reason I picked a social work scholarship is mom's genuine love for the City of Lima. I found rare and her love for being a social worker she wanted to do that since junior high. Specifically for Lima, I think follows mom's passion for her love for the City of Lima, and honestly, I'm a little biased and hoping that someone that utilizes this scholarship in West-Central Ohio will stay around Lima and maybe work at Crime Victim Services like she did for 30+ years," says Rachel Neff, Daughter of Phyllis Neff.
For information on the scholarship, visit go.osu.edu/limascholarships.