Family fun and fresh pork rinds all to be found in Harrod this weekend

The Harrod Pork Rind Festival kicked off Friday with the kids from the vacation bible school and the pork rind princess contest.
The festival continues to find new events to offer, like putting on their first-ever fireworks show. Organizers say that this long-time festival not only is a great fundraiser for local organizations but is a destination spot for people in the area.
“You have to get the pork rinds and have fun. Why go to Disneyland when you can come to Harrod?” asked Steve Kerchenfaut, 2022 Harrod Pork Rind Festival. “There are a whole lot of community organizations that's benefited by the different activities that are going on here. There's 4H groups and church groups, that run some of the projects that we have here and the activities.”
SATURDAY JUNE 11TH 2022
10:00 AM Festival Opens
Fresh Pork Rinds – Pavilion
Kids Tent Opens
RIDES Open
11:00 AM Parade Line Up – Firehouse
11:00 AM Craft Show on 3rd Street
12:00 PM National Anthem – Main Stage
12:00 PM Parade Begins – Down S. Walnut & Up Main Street
1:00 PM Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration Starts – at the Train
1:00 PM Cruse In Car Show
1:30 PM Beatle Program - Main Stage
2:00 PM Kiddie Tractor Pull – at the Train
2:00 PM 2 Dudes Acoustic Band - Main Stage
2:00 PM Craft Show Ends
4:30 PM Car Show Winner & Trophy Presentation – Main Stage
6:00 PM Historical Society Raffle Winner Announced – Main Stage
6:30 PM 2 Dudes Acoustic Band - Main Stage
8:00 PM Stadium 11 – Main Stage
11:00 PM Rowe & Hager Show - Beer Garden Entertainment
12:00 PM Beer Garden & Festival Closes
