Family fun and fresh pork rinds all to be found in Harrod this weekend

The Harrod Pork Rind Festival kicked off Friday with the kids from the vacation bible school and the pork rind princess contest.

Family fun and fresh pork rinds all to be found in Harrod this weekend

The festival continues to find new events to offer, like putting on their first-ever fireworks show. Organizers say that this long-time festival not only is a great fundraiser for local organizations but is a destination spot for people in the area.

Family fun and fresh pork rinds all to be found in Harrod this weekend

“You have to get the pork rinds and have fun. Why go to Disneyland when you can come to Harrod?” asked Steve Kerchenfaut, 2022 Harrod Pork Rind Festival. “There are a whole lot of community organizations that's benefited by the different activities that are going on here. There's 4H groups and church groups, that run some of the projects that we have here and the activities.”

Family fun and fresh pork rinds all to be found in Harrod this weekend

SATURDAY JUNE 11TH 2022

10:00 AM             Festival Opens

Fresh Pork Rinds – Pavilion 

Kids Tent Opens

RIDES Open

11:00 AM               Parade Line Up – Firehouse

11:00 AM               Craft Show on 3rd Street

12:00 PM               National Anthem – Main Stage

12:00 PM              Parade Begins – Down S. Walnut & Up Main Street

1:00 PM                Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration Starts – at the Train

1:00 PM                Cruse In Car Show 

1:30 PM                 Beatle Program - Main Stage

2:00 PM                Kiddie Tractor Pull – at the Train

2:00 PM               2 Dudes Acoustic Band - Main Stage

2:00 PM               Craft Show Ends

4:30 PM                Car Show Winner & Trophy Presentation – Main Stage

6:00 PM                Historical Society Raffle Winner Announced – Main Stage

6:30 PM                2 Dudes Acoustic Band - Main Stage

8:00 PM                Stadium 11 – Main Stage

11:00 PM               Rowe & Hager Show - Beer Garden Entertainment

12:00 PM               Beer Garden & Festival Closes

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.