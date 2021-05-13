Father Cardone reflects on journey to priesthood in native parish

A priest makes a return home to speak with the parish that played a major role in his calling to follow God.

Lima native Father Joseph Cardone visited St. Charles to speak with the Serra Club. He told his story about his calling to priesthood and the mission to keep the values in healthcare. He encouraged the Serrans to vow to religious life but also promote vocations to the priesthood. The father says St. Charles did exactly that for him in his youth.

"I discerned the call of God to priesthood. What that involved was the important role of this parish which was integral to my decision: the people, the encouragement, the questions I received from them, the pastors,” says Father Cardone.

Father Cardone will celebrate 34 years of ordination next month.

 

